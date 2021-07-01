COVID’s lingering effects can put the brakes on surgeries

The week before Brian Colvin was scheduled for shoulder surgery in November, he tested positive for COVID-19. What he thought at first was a head cold had morphed into shortness of breath and chest congestion coupled with profound fatigue and loss of balance.

Now, seven months have passed and Colvin, 44, is still waiting to feel well enough for surgery. His surgeon is concerned about risking anesthesia with his ongoing respiratory problems, while Colvin worries he’ll lose his balance and fall on his shoulder before it heals.

“When I last spoke with the surgeon, he said to let him know when I’m ready,” Colvin said. “But with all the symptoms, I’ve never felt ready for surgery.”