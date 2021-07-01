 | Thu, Jul 01, 2021
COVID’s lingering effects can put the brakes on surgeries

As the number of people who have had COVID-19 grows, medical experts are trying to determine if it's safe for them to have elective surgery. Patients with lingering symptoms may need to wait.

July 1, 2021 - 9:27 AM

As the number of people who have had covid grows, medical experts are trying to determine when it’s safe for them to have elective surgery. (Dreamstime/TNS)

The week before Brian Colvin was scheduled for shoulder surgery in November, he tested positive for COVID-19. What he thought at first was a head cold had morphed into shortness of breath and chest congestion coupled with profound fatigue and loss of balance.

Now, seven months have passed and Colvin, 44, is still waiting to feel well enough for surgery. His surgeon is concerned about risking anesthesia with his ongoing respiratory problems, while Colvin worries he’ll lose his balance and fall on his shoulder before it heals.

“When I last spoke with the surgeon, he said to let him know when I’m ready,” Colvin said. “But with all the symptoms, I’ve never felt ready for surgery.”

