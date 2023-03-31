Crash probe underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A special military investigative team is on the scene of a deadly crash involving two Black Hawk helicopters that killed nine people in southwestern Kentucky, but weather conditions have slowed the early work, Army officials said.

The team of about eight members from Fort Rucker, Alabama, arrived at the scene around 7 p.m. Thursday night but rain and wind have slowed their efforts, said Dawn Grimes, a public information officer at Fort Campbell.

“The investigation is active but it has been hampered by weather,” Grimes said Friday.