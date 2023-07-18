 | Tue, Jul 18, 2023
Cybersecurity program aims to prevent hacking

The new U.S. Cyber Trust Mark initiative offers cybersecurity certification and labeling to help consumers choose smart devices that are less vulnerable to hacking. Such devices will have a "Cyber Trust" label and shield logo as early as next year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration and major consumer technology players on Tuesday launched an effort to put a nationwide cybersecurity certification and labeling program in place to help consumers choose smart devices that are less vulnerable to hacking.

Officials likened the new U.S. Cyber Trust Mark initiative — to be overseen by the Federal Communications Commission, with industry participation voluntary — to the Energy Star program, which rates appliances’ energy efficiency.

“It will allow Americans to confidently identify which internet- and Bluetooth-connected devices are cybersecure,” deputy national security adviser Anne Neuberger told reporters in a pre-announcement briefing.

