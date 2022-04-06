 | Wed, Apr 06, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Damaging storms kill 2

Matthew Kent, a county government spokesman said several others were injured in the county 30 miles west of Savannah. 

By

National News

April 6, 2022 - 3:43 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Violent storms killed at least two people, one in Georgia and another in Texas, on Tuesday as hail, strong winds and tornadoes tore across the South, where authorities warned a second day of dangerous weather of violent weather could follow.

A woman died Tuesday evening in Pembroke, Georgia, where a suspected tornado ripped part of the roof from the Bryan County courthouse, destroyed the entrance to a local government building across the street and damaged homes in nearby neighborhoods, said Matthew Kent, a county government spokesman.

Kent said several others were injured in the county 30 miles west of Savannah. 

Related
March 22, 2022
December 31, 2020
April 13, 2020
May 29, 2019
Most Popular