 | Tue, Dec 14, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Damaging winds expected

Less than a week after tornadoes devastated parts of the Midwest, forecasters are calling for high wind watches across much of the central part of the U.S. Winds gusting to more than 65 mph are possible.

By

National News

December 14, 2021 - 9:34 AM

Photo by freesvg.org

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Weather forecasters say damaging winds are expected in parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri this week, just days after devastating tornadoes that wreaked havoc in the Midwest. 

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch starting Wednesday morning for most of Kansas and Nebraska and the northwest corner of Missouri. Most of central Iowa is under the same watch starting Wednesday afternoon into the night. The system’s swath starts in New Mexico and cuts across southeastern Colorado, the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles and ends in southeast corner of Minnesota, according to a weather service map.

Strong sustained winds between 25 mph and 40 mph  are expected in the region, with gusts of more than 65 mph at times, the weather service reported.

Related
January 26, 2021
December 31, 2020
May 23, 2019
April 11, 2019
Most Popular