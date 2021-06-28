 | Mon, Jun 28, 2021
‘Dangerous’ heat wave strikes Northwest

Portland, Ore., reached 112 degrees Sunday. Seattle hit 104. Records were being broken across the Pacific Northwest in places unaccustomed to such extreme heat.

By

National News

June 28, 2021 - 9:16 AM

While Portland reached a record temperature of over 110 degrees Sunday afternoon, people gathered at Salmon Steet Springs water fountain in Portland to cool off.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Intense. Prolonged. Record-breaking. Unprecedented. Abnormal. Dangerous.

That’s how the National Weather Service described the historic heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, pushing daytime temperatures into the triple digits, disrupting Olympic qualifying events and breaking all-time high temperature records in places unaccustomed to such extreme heat.

Portland, Oregon, reached 112 degrees Sunday, breaking the all-time temperature record of 108, which was set just a day earlier.

