Deborah Birx, former White House COVID-19 coordinator, joins George W. Bush Institute

DALLAS — Deborah Birx, who served as the White House COVID-19 response coordinator under former President Donald Trump, is joining the Dallas-based George W. Bush Institute as senior fellow, the organization announced Friday.

Birx will contribute to policy initiatives to better prepare the country for another pandemic at the George W. Bush Institute. This is one of her most recent moves after she was criticized by many as an apologist for Trump’s widely criticized coronavirus response. She retired from the White House task force as it transitioned to President Joe Biden’s administration.

Birx spent four decades as a public health official, with a large part of her career focused on combating the HIV and AIDS epidemic, including overseeing the implementation of the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a program Bush created. She had previously worked with the institute on its “Go Further” initiative to reduce cervical cancer among women with HIV living in sub-Saharan Africa.