 | Thu, Jun 01, 2023
Debt ceiling deal goes to Senate

After the House of Representatives approved a bipartisan deal to raise the country's debt ceiling Thursday, the bill goes to senators for their round of talks. A potential default could result in the coming days without a deal.

By

National News

June 1, 2023 - 1:59 PM

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., center, smiles as House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., left, speaks at a press conference after the House approved H.R. 3746 - the Fiscal Responsibility Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 31, 2023. Photo by (Yuri Gripas/ABACAPRESS.COM/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Veering away from a default crisis, the House overwhelmingly approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package, sending the deal that President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy negotiated to the Senate for swift passage in a matter of days, before a fast-approaching deadline.

The hard-fought compromise pleased few, but lawmakers assessed it was better than the alternative — a devastating economic upheaval if Congress failed to act. Tensions ran high as hard-right Republicans refused the deal, but Biden and McCarthy assembled a bipartisan coalition to push to passage on a robust 314-117 vote late Wednesday.

“We did pretty dang good,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said afterward.

