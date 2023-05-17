 | Wed, May 17, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Debt limit talks to intensify

Congressional Republicans and White House negotiators are set to intensify talks on the looming debt-ceiling deadline as President Biden embarks on a trip to Asia. The federal government faces a potential default if the debt limit isn't raised by June 1.

By and

National News

May 17, 2023 - 1:58 PM

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talk to reporters Tuesday in Washington, DC. Photo by Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / TNS

Debt-ceiling talks between White House and congressional aides are set to intensify as negotiators seek a framework agreement for Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to review upon the president’s return from a truncated trip to Asia.

The latest round of talks, launched before Biden’s departure Wednesday for a Group of Seven meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, will feature a narrower group of negotiators in hopes of yielding a deal to avert an unprecedented US default.

Biden said he would call lawmakers and staff to remain apprised of the negotiations during his time abroad, and hopes to gather with congressional leaders once he is back in the country next week. The president intended to visit Australia and Papua New Guinea, but scrapped those stops in hopes of brokering an agreement.

Related
December 8, 2021
October 13, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 20, 2019
Most Popular