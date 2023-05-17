Debt limit talks to intensify

Debt-ceiling talks between White House and congressional aides are set to intensify as negotiators seek a framework agreement for Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to review upon the president’s return from a truncated trip to Asia.

The latest round of talks, launched before Biden’s departure Wednesday for a Group of Seven meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, will feature a narrower group of negotiators in hopes of yielding a deal to avert an unprecedented US default.

Biden said he would call lawmakers and staff to remain apprised of the negotiations during his time abroad, and hopes to gather with congressional leaders once he is back in the country next week. The president intended to visit Australia and Papua New Guinea, but scrapped those stops in hopes of brokering an agreement.