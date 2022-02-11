 | Sat, Feb 12, 2022
Delay ahead for COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5

There is a delay in the rollout for the COVID-19 vaccine for children under age five. The FDA is waiting until clarification on if kids would need a third booster.

By

National News

February 11, 2022 - 3:50 PM

A nurse fils a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Kalamazoo Expo Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Joel Bissell | MLive.com)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Friday put the brakes on their push to speed Pfizer’s COVID-19 to children under 5, creating major uncertainty about how soon the shots could become available.

The Food and Drug Administration had urged Pfizer and its partner BioNTech to apply for authorization of extra-low doses of its vaccine for the youngest children before studies were even finished — citing the toll the omicron variant has taken on children.

Next week, FDA advisers were supposed to publicly debate if youngsters should starting getting two shots before it’s clear if they’d actually need a third.

