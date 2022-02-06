 | Mon, Feb 07, 2022
Delta CEO wants national ‘no-fly list’ for unruly passengers

The rate of unruly passenger incidents for the airline has nearly doubled since 2019. Last year, there were more than 600 incidents. The FAA says that so far this year, there have been 323 reports of unruly passengers, including 205 related to face masks

February 6, 2022 - 3:24 PM

Delta CEO Ed Bastian requested a nationwide no-fly list that would ban previously unruly passengers from traveling with any airline. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines is asking the U.S. Justice Department to create a national no-fly list of passengers who have been convicted for on-board disruptions.

Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta, wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland this past week saying such a “national, comprehensive unruly passenger ‘no-fly list’” that would bar those listed from traveling on any airline is a “much-needed step.”

The Atlanta-based airline has already put nearly 1,900 people on its no-fly list for refusing to comply with mask requirements, and submitted more than 900 names of passengers to the Transportation Security Administration for the agency to pursue civil penalties, according to Bastian.

