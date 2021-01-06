Menu Search Log in

Democrats inch closer to Senate control

Democrat Raphael Warnock won one of two Georgia Senate runoffs, and Jon Ossoff appears likely to clinch the other. The wins would give Democrats control of all legislative branches of government for the first time since 2010.

By

National News

January 6, 2021 - 9:48 AM

Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff speaks with members of the media at Dunbar Neighborhood Center on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/TNS)

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Raphael Warnock won one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs today, becoming the first Black senator in his state’s history and putting the Senate majority within the party’s reach.

Raphael Warnock

A pastor who spent the past 15 years leading the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached, Warnock defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler. It was a stinging rebuke of outgoing President Donald Trump, who made one of his final trips in office to Georgia to rally his loyal base behind Loeffler and the Republican running for the other seat, David Perdue.

Warnock said Wednesday he hadn’t yet heard from Loeffler but told CBS “This Morning” “I’m hearing from the people of Georgia. People are feeling a sense of hope this morning.” 

Related
January 4, 2021
January 3, 2021
December 16, 2020
November 4, 2020
Trending