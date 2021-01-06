Democrats inch closer to Senate control

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Raphael Warnock won one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs today, becoming the first Black senator in his state’s history and putting the Senate majority within the party’s reach.

Raphael Warnock

A pastor who spent the past 15 years leading the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached, Warnock defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler. It was a stinging rebuke of outgoing President Donald Trump, who made one of his final trips in office to Georgia to rally his loyal base behind Loeffler and the Republican running for the other seat, David Perdue.

Warnock said Wednesday he hadn’t yet heard from Loeffler but told CBS “This Morning” “I’m hearing from the people of Georgia. People are feeling a sense of hope this morning.”