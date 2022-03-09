Democrats push Ukraine aid, budget package through House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats began pushing $13.6 billion in aid for besieged Ukraine and European allies through the House on Wednesday, part of a $1.5 trillion bipartisan compromise to finance federal agencies for the rest of this year.

The money countering the Russian blitzkrieg t hat’s devastated parts of Ukraine and triggered that continent’s biggest refugee exodus since World War II ensured that the overall bill would ultimately pass with robust support from both parties. President Joe Biden requested $10 billion for the military, humanitarian and economic aid last week, and backing in Congress was so staunch that the figure grew to $13.6 billion in just days.

“The people of Ukraine are courageously standing up for freedom,” Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said as debate began. “Congress, the Biden administration and the people of the United States must stand with them.”