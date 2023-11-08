 | Wed, Nov 08, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Dems see abortion wins as springboard for ‘24

Voters supported abortion rights ballot initiatives in Ohio and Virginia. Democrats hope to use the issue to drive turnout and shape races for the White House, Congress and elsewhere.

By

National News

November 8, 2023 - 3:20 PM

From left, Sandra Feihrer, Lauren Angler, Shannon Gallagher and Tina Gasbarra Larsen celebrate with other supporters at an Issue 1 watch party Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Columbus Ohio. Ohio voters have approved a constitutional amendment that guarantees the right to abortion and other forms of reproductive health care. The outcome of Tuesday’s intense, off-year election was the latest blow for abortion opponents. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters threw their support behind abortion rights in Ohio, Virginia and elsewhere as Democrats look to springboard off those wins by using the issue to drive turnout and shape next year’s races for the White House, Congress and other elections.

Ohio offered the clearest snapshot on Tuesday of the issue’s salience more than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court ended the nationwide right to abortion. Voters in the increasingly Republican-leaning state resoundingly approved an amendment to the state constitution to protect access to abortion services.

Democrats also harnessed the issue in Virginia, riding it to retake control of the Legislature, and in Kentucky, giving Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear a second term after he made abortion rights central to his campaign in the deeply Republican state.

Related
November 3, 2021
January 29, 2021
January 22, 2021
January 29, 2020
Most Popular