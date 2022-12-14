 | Wed, Dec 14, 2022
Deputy dressed as Grinch gives onions to speeding drivers

"It's about education, awareness that our school zones are still operating even though it's the holiday season," Caputo said. "We want people to slow down."

December 14, 2022 - 4:21 PM

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — Several motorists who were speeding through an elementary school zone on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway received an odorous onion as a reminder to slow down from a county sheriff’s deputy dressed as the Grinch.

Col. Lou Caputo, a 37-year veteran of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office who conjured up the concept more than 20 years ago, was back on the streets Tuesday.

Drivers who travel about 5 mph or less above the school zone’s speed limit can choose between traffic citations and an onion presented by the Grinch. Those speeding beyond that likely receive a costly ticket.

