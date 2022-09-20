 | Thu, Sep 22, 2022
DeSantis’ next move? Fly migrants to Biden’s Delaware home

Officials in Delaware said they were preparing for the possible arrival of a flight of migrants from Texas Tuesday afternoon.

September 20, 2022 - 4:01 PM

There were few signs of activity at Kelly Field in San Antonio on Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, 2022, despite reports of a plane of migrants scheduled to take off from there and fly to Delaware. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald/TNS)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The next blow in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ battle to fly migrants out of Texas could land in Delaware.

Officials in Delaware said they were preparing for the possible arrival of a flight of migrants from Texas Tuesday afternoon.

The plane’s flight plan bears the hallmarks of DeSantis’ operation last week to fly 48 Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard. But as of 12 p.m. Eastern time flight records showed the Delaware-bound plane was still on the ground at a regional airport near Longview, Texas, well past its scheduled departure, and hadn’t made it to San Antonio yet. The reason for the delay wasn’t clear.

