NAPLES, Fla. — A Florida couple got an unannounced visitor to their Naples home on April 27, and it came thirsty.

Jamie and Karyn Dobson, who recently moved to the Sunshine State from Chicago, heard an alarming noise that sounded like a car crash, they told Wink News.

Upon further investigation, they encountered a large alligator in their garage. The door had been left open, they said, and it ambled on in.