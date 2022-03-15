 | Tue, Mar 15, 2022
Document shows Jan. 6 plans to storm government buildings

Former Proud Boys leader had the document '1776 Returns,' detailing the plans to occupy six House and Senate office buildings and the Supreme Court 

By

National News

March 15, 2022 - 4:24 PM

Former Proud Boys international chair Enrique Tarrio. (Michael Nigro/Sipa USA/TNS)

MIAMI (AP) — A leader in the far-right Proud Boys extremist group will remain jailed until his trial on charges that he remotely led a plot to stop Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential victory.

In a Miami courtroom Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren F. Louis cited the danger that prosecutors say Henry “Enrique” Tarrio poses to the community. The judge said her decision would be explained in detail later in a written order.

Though he wasn’t at the Capitol with other members of the Proud Boys during the violent insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, prosecutors say Tarrio created the leadership structure, organized the group of men and directed them to the Capitol. They say Tarrio organized encrypted chats with Proud Boys members in the weeks before the attack, had a 42 second phone call with another member of the group who was moving in and out of the building during the riot and took credit for the chaos at the Capitol.

