 | Tue, Mar 12, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Double-swiping led to free gas, theft charge

A Nebraska woman took advantage of a quirk at a gas station pump that allowed her to get 7,400 gallons of free gas over several months. She's now facing a criminal theft charge.

By

National News

March 12, 2024 - 1:53 PM

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska woman allegedly found a lucrative quirk at a gas station pump — double-swipe the rewards card and get free gas!

Unfortunately for her, you can’t do that, prosecutors said. The 45-year-old woman was arrested March 6 and faces felony theft charges accusing her of a crime that cost the gas station nearly $28,000.

Prosecutors say the woman exploited the system over a period of several months. Police learned of the problem in October when the loss-prevention manager at Bosselman Enterprises reported that the company’s Pump & Pantry in Lincoln had been scammed.

Related
December 30, 2019
October 28, 2019
July 24, 2018
September 5, 2012
Most Popular