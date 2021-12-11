Dozens feared dead as tornadoes devastate Kentucky

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Tornadoes and severe weather wreaked major damage in multiple states late Friday, tearing through a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois, a nursing home in Arkansas and numerous homes and buildings. Dozens of deaths are feared and several were confirmed Saturday morning.

Many people were feared dead at the factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, where Gov. Andy Beshear called the situation “tragic” at a news conference Saturday morning.

“There were about 110 people in it at the time that the tornado hit it,” Beshear said. “We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians and probably end up 70 to 100.”