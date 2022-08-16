 | Tue, Aug 16, 2022
Drought-stricken states to get less from Colorado River

The cuts planned for next year will force states to make critical decisions about where to reduce consumption and whether to prioritize growing cities or agricultural areas.

August 16, 2022 - 3:48 PM

Visitors walk around the Hoover Dam, where severe and prolonged drought conditions have exposed the rocky sides of Black Canyon and the intake towers that feed the dam’s power generators, June 29, 2022. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — For the second year in a row, Arizona and Nevada will face cuts in the amount of water they can draw from the Colorado River as the West endures an extreme drought, federal officials announced Tuesday.

The cuts will also place state officials under renewed pressure to plan for a hotter, drier future and a growing population. Mexico will also face cuts.

