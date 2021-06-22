Drownings prompt warnings of water safety

EUREKA, Mo. (AP) — The arrival of hot weather and the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic means bigger crowds at Missouri waterways, but too often this year the trend has taken a deadly turn.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that at least 10 people have drowned so far this month in Missouri, and six others died in boating accidents. None of the 16 victims wore a life jacket.

Across Missouri, at least 39 people have either drowned or died in boating accidents so far in 2021, including at least seven children.