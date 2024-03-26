 | Tue, Mar 26, 2024
‘Duty to warn’ helps avert catastrophes 

The U.S. warns countries, even adversaries, about intelligence that indicates potential attacks if conditions allow. But that doesn’t mean the other side has an obligation to listen.

March 26, 2024 - 1:11 PM

Emergency services workers at the scene of the gun attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall outside Moscow, on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine for the attack, though ISIS has claimed responsibility. (AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. warning to Russia couldn’t have been plainer: Two weeks before the deadliest attack in Russia in years, Americans had publicly and privately advised President Vladimir Putin’s government that “extremists” had “imminent plans” for just such slaughter.

The United States shared those advance intelligence indications under a tenet of the U.S. intelligence community called the “duty to warn,” which obliges U.S. intelligence officials to lean toward sharing knowledge of a dire threat if conditions allow. That holds whether the targets are allies, adversaries or somewhere in between.

There’s little sign Russia acted to try to head off Friday’s attack at a concert hall on Moscow’s edge, which killed more than 130 people. The Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan claimed responsibility, and the U.S. said it has information backing up the extremist group’s claim.

