Carlisle Ford Runge at the University of Minnesota says he’s grown tired, even bored, with arguing against the expansion of the nation’s ethanol industry.

“It’s an article of faith [among politicians] in the Corn Belt,” said Runge, a professor of economics at the U, on Tuesday. “And it’s bipartisan.”

But power brokers’ desire to dramatically expand ethanol to fill gas tanks of the nation’s vehicles has once again galvanized attention in Washington, D.C.