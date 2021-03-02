Menu Search Log in

Economy grows, but so do inflation concerns

As the economy continues to recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, rising prices have become a concern across the midwest. Rising prices and supply chain disruptions have dampened enthusiasm for some.

By

National News

March 2, 2021 - 9:02 AM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The economy in nine Midwest and Plains states continues to improve to levels seen before the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year, according to a new monthly survey of business leaders, but concerns about rising inflation and bottlenecks in the supply chain are tempering economic optimism.

February’s overall index of the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions suggests improved growth, coming in at at a strong 69.6 from January’s 67.3.

Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession.

Related
January 5, 2021
March 2, 2020
January 2, 2020
October 2, 2018
Trending