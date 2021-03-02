Economy grows, but so do inflation concerns

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The economy in nine Midwest and Plains states continues to improve to levels seen before the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year, according to a new monthly survey of business leaders, but concerns about rising inflation and bottlenecks in the supply chain are tempering economic optimism.

February’s overall index of the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions suggests improved growth, coming in at at a strong 69.6 from January’s 67.3.

Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession.