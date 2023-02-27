 | Mon, Feb 27, 2023
Election deniers who lost secretary of state races now run state GOPs

February 27, 2023 - 5:19 PM

Mike Brown, who lost a Republican primary for secretary of state in 2022, was elected chairman of the state party over Helen Van Etten by a vote of 90-88. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

Many of the election deniers who ran last year for positions that would have given them control over state elections systems lost their races. But several have found a new path to exert influence: as chair of their state Republican Party.

On Saturday, Kristina Karamo, an activist who rose to prominence for her efforts to overturn Michigan’s 2020 presidential results, was elected chair of the Michigan GOP at the party’s convention.

A week earlier, Mike Brown, a former county commissioner who has stoked fears that the 2020 election was stolen, won the same job at Kansas’ convention.

