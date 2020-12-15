Menu Search Log in

Electoral College confirms Biden’s win

The presidential electors on Monday gave Biden a solid majority of 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

December 15, 2020 - 9:51 AM

President-elect Joe Biden Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden as the nation’s next president, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-state repudiation of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he had lost.

The presidential electors on Monday gave Biden a solid majority of 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232, the same margin that Trump bragged was a landslide when he won the White House four years ago.

Heightened security was in place in some states as electors met to cast paper ballots, with masks, social distancing and other pandemic precautions the order of the day. The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside. 

