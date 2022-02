There’s still a lot to say about Bruno.

The breakout single “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” a joyful group number from Disney’s animated musical “Encanto,” has claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

The milestone marks only the second time that a Disney song has reached the top spot and the first time that the film’s writer and co-producer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, has reached the peak, Billboard reported Monday.