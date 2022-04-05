 | Wed, Apr 06, 2022
Ex-wife: Former Missouri governor ‘unhinged’

The ex-wife of Eric Greitens said the former governor and Senate candidate has become erratic and unhinged since she accused him of abuse as part of a child custody case.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced Tuesday his decision to resign amid controversy concerning an extramarital affair and campaign finances. LAURIE SKRIVAN/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNsw

The ex-wife of Eric Greitens said in a sworn statement that the former Missouri governor and current U.S. Senate candidate has become erratic and unhinged since she accused him of abuse in an earlier court filing.

Sheena and Eric Greitens have been trading accusations in a child custody case. In a March affidavit, Sheena Greitens said her ex-husband was physically abusive and demonstrated “unstable and coercive behavior” so concerning that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms.

In the latest filing on Thursday, Sheena Greitens said her husband’s reaction to the March 21 affidavit is consistent with his past behavior.

