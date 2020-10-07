Menu Search Log in

Facebook bans QAnon supporters

QAnon supporters are in the crosshairs of Facebook, which said it will ban groups that openly support QAnon, which has trafficked in baseless conspiracy theories in recent years.

By

National News

October 7, 2020 - 9:53 AM

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook said it will ban groups that openly support QAnon, the baseless conspiracy theory that paints President Donald Trump as a secret warrior against a supposed child-trafficking ring run by celebrities and “deep state” government officials.

The company said Tuesday that it will remove Facebook pages, groups and Instagram accounts for “representing QAnon” — even if they don’t promote violence. The social network said it will consider a variety of factors to decide if a group meets its criteria for a ban, including its name, the biography or “about” section of the page, and discussions within the page, group or Instagram account.

Related
September 3, 2020
September 3, 2020
August 6, 2020
May 26, 2020
Trending