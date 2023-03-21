 | Tue, Mar 21, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Famed circus, sans animals, returns

The famed Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus will feature an assortment of trapeze artists and other performers when it returns to touring this fall, following a yearlong hiatus. The new performances will be without circus animals, which are no longer involved in the production.

By

National News

March 21, 2023 - 3:05 PM

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is returning after a lengthy hiatus — now without live animals. Photo by TNS file photo

NEW YORK (AP) — The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus has been reimagined and reborn without animals as a high-octane family event with highwire tricks, soaring trapeze artists and bicycles leaping on trampolines.

Feld Entertainment, which owns the “Greatest Show on Earth,” revealed to The Associated Press what audiences can expect during the show’s upcoming 2023 North American tour kicking off this fall.

The 75 performers from 18 countries will include performers on a triangular high wire 25 feet off the ground, crisscrossing flying trapeze artists, a spinning double wheel powered by acrobats and BMX trail bikes, unicycle riders and skateboarders doing flips and tricks.

Related
August 30, 2021
September 13, 2017
August 31, 2015
February 17, 2015
Most Popular