 | Mon, Jul 26, 2021
Fauci: COVID booster shots may be ahead

The nation's top infectious disease expert warns the US is headed in the "wrong direction" to combat a new wave of COVID-19. Vaccine booster shots may be necessary.

July 26, 2021 - 9:48 AM

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar before receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health on Dec. 22, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Patrick Semansky/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is moving in the “wrong direction” in combating a new wave of COVID-19, and a booster vaccine shot may be needed especially for the most vulnerable, said Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

With half of the country still not fully vaccinated, and with a new spread fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, the U.S. faces a worst-case scenario of daily deaths reaching 4,000, the same level as during last winter’s peak, Fauci said.

“I’m not sure if it would be the worst-case scenario but it’s not going to be good,” he said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “We’re going in the wrong direction.”

