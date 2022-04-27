 | Wed, Apr 27, 2022
Fauci: COVID under control but not over

The nation's top infectious disease expert said "We are in a different moment of the pandemic." That doesn't mean it's over, he added.

By

National News

April 27, 2022 - 4:08 PM

Dr. Anthony Fauci, on Capitol Hill on Jan. 11, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday the coronavirus is under better control in the United States. but the pandemic isn’t over — and the challenge is how to keep improving the situation.

“We are in a different moment of the pandemic,” said Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, in an interview with The Associated Press.

After a brutal winter surge, “we’ve now decelerated and transitioned into more of a controlled phase,” he said. “By no means does that mean the pandemic is over.”

