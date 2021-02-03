Menu Search Log in

Fauci: Don’t let Super Bowl parties become super spreaders

Nation's top infectious disease expert was against inviting people over to watch the big game .

February 3, 2021 - 9:31 AM

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Photo by (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert doesn’t want the Super Bowl to turn into a super spreader.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, says when it comes to Super Bowl parties during the pandemic, people should “just lay low and cool it.” 

He said during TV interviews Wednesday that now isn’t the time to invite people over for watch parties because of the possibility that they’re infected with the coronavirus and could sicken others.

