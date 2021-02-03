Fauci: Don’t let Super Bowl parties become super spreaders

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert doesn’t want the Super Bowl to turn into a super spreader.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, says when it comes to Super Bowl parties during the pandemic, people should “just lay low and cool it.”
He said during TV interviews Wednesday that now isn’t the time to invite people over for watch parties because of the possibility that they’re infected with the coronavirus and could sicken others.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.