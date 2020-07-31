Menu Search Log in

Fauci issues warnings to states with virus increases

Increase in positive tests signals possibility that some states could face a dramatic new surge.

National News

July 31, 2020

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci participates U.S. with President Donald Trump in a roundtable on donating plasma at the American Red Cross National Headquarters in Washington on July 30, 2020. Photo by (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned the governors of four U.S. states that they need to get new infections under control.

If they don’t, they could experience a situation similar to what has happened to some states in the South that are battling a dramatic new surge in infections.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to “ABC News” during a 35-minute interview streamed live on Instagram Wednesday.

