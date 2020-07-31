Fauci issues warnings to states with virus increases

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned the governors of four U.S. states that they need to get new infections under control.
If they don’t, they could experience a situation similar to what has happened to some states in the South that are battling a dramatic new surge in infections.
Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to “ABC News” during a 35-minute interview streamed live on Instagram Wednesday.
