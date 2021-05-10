Fauci says ‘no doubt’ US has undercounted its COVID-19 deaths

WASHINGTON — There’s “no doubt” the U.S. has undercounted its number of deaths from COVID-19, which now stand at more than 581,000, President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser said.

But Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that a University of Washington analysis published May 6 that the true toll is probably over 900,000 is “a bit more than I would have thought.”

“Sometimes the models are right on line, sometimes they’re a bit off,” he said.