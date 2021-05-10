 | Mon, May 10, 2021
Fauci says ‘no doubt’ US has undercounted its COVID-19 deaths

Top health official said the true toll of COVID-19 is probably over 900,000. A vaccination push is needed.

May 10, 2021 - 9:24 AM

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH. (Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — There’s “no doubt” the U.S. has undercounted its number of deaths from COVID-19, which now stand at more than 581,000, President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser said.

But Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that a University of Washington analysis published May 6 that the true toll is probably over 900,000 is “a bit more than I would have thought.”

“Sometimes the models are right on line, sometimes they’re a bit off,” he said.

