Fauci: Vaccine hesitancy a big risk

WASHINGTON (TNS) — Reluctance among certain parts of the population to receiving a vaccine is one of the biggest risks to coronavirus control efforts, said President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser.

“I just don’t get it,” Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” when asked about polling showing many Republicans, especially men, don’t want a vaccine.

“We’ve got to dissociate political persuasion from commonsense, no-brainer public health things,” Fauci said.