Fauci: Vaccine hesitancy a big risk

A poll shows that 41% of Republicans, including 49% of GOP-leaning men, said they would not get the coronavirus vaccine.

By

National News

March 15, 2021 - 9:28 AM

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci. (Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (TNS) — Reluctance among certain parts of the population to receiving a vaccine is one of the biggest risks to coronavirus control efforts, said President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser.

“I just don’t get it,” Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” when asked about polling showing many Republicans, especially men, don’t want a vaccine.

“We’ve got to dissociate political persuasion from commonsense, no-brainer public health things,” Fauci said.

