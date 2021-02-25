Menu Search Log in

Fauci: Whatever vaccine is available, take it

Top infectious disease expert said people should not hold off on getting the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine if they can, even though it's not quite as effective as others. It still offers strong protection.

February 25, 2021 - 9:36 AM

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Al Drago/Pool/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says if a coronavirus vaccine is available, regardless of which one, take it.

The top U.S. infectious disease expert told NBC this morning a third vaccine becoming available “is nothing but good news” and would help control of the pandemic. U.S. regulators announced Wednesday that Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine offers strong protection against severe COVID-19. It’s expected to be approved soon by the FDA.

Fauci warns people not to hold off on getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while waiting for the slightly more effective Pfizer or Moderna shots.

