FBI informant testifies about plot to abduct Gov. Whitmer

An Army veteran who recorded hours of conversation as an FBI informant told jurors Friday that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the clear target of extremists as they trained, met in secret and expressed anger about government.

Dan Chappel is a major witness for prosecutors in the trial of four men charged with a kidnapping conspiracy in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The scheme was unfolding in 2020 when the Democratic governor, as well as leaders in other states, were keeping people at home and imposing other restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chappel helped introduce profane, violent and seemingly incriminating recordings that are at the crux of the government’s claim that the group was committed to abducting Whitmer without any entrapment by investigators.