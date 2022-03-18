 | Fri, Mar 18, 2022
FBI informant testifies about plot to abduct Gov. Whitmer

An Army veteran recorded hours of conversation as an FBI informant. He told jurors about a plot to kidnap the Michigan governor.

March 18, 2022 - 4:01 PM

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was targeted for kidnapping by militia members, the FBI says. Here, she addresses the crowd during the unveiling of the sign for the newly-renamed Elliott-Larsen Building in Lansing, on Monday, September 21, 2020. The building, whic was previously named after Lewis Cass, was renamed after former representatives Daisy Elliott and Melvin L. Larsen, who sponsored the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act in 1976.

An Army veteran who recorded hours of conversation as an FBI informant told jurors Friday that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the clear target of extremists as they trained, met in secret and expressed anger about government.

Dan Chappel is a major witness for prosecutors in the trial of four men charged with a kidnapping conspiracy in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The scheme was unfolding in 2020 when the Democratic governor, as well as leaders in other states, were keeping people at home and imposing other restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chappel helped introduce profane, violent and seemingly incriminating recordings that are at the crux of the government’s claim that the group was committed to abducting Whitmer without any entrapment by investigators.

