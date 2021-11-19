 | Fri, Nov 19, 2021
Menu Search Log in

FBI looks at land near NJ landfill for Jimmy Hoffa’s remains

Decades after Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa disappeared, the FBI is searching a former landfill that sits below an elevated highway.

By

National News

November 19, 2021 - 2:20 PM

DETROIT (AP) — The decades-long odyssey to find the remains of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa apparently has turned to land next to a former New Jersey landfill that sits below an elevated highway.

The FBI obtained a search warrant to “conduct a site survey underneath the Pulaski Skyway,” said Mara Schneider, a spokeswoman for the Detroit field office.

“On October 25th & 26th, FBI personnel from the Newark and Detroit field offices completed the survey and that data is currently being analyzed,” Schneider said in a written statement Friday.

Related
February 3, 2021
June 10, 2020
August 23, 2019
November 1, 2018
Most Popular