FBI looks at land near NJ landfill for Jimmy Hoffa’s remains

DETROIT (AP) — The decades-long odyssey to find the remains of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa apparently has turned to land next to a former New Jersey landfill that sits below an elevated highway.

The FBI obtained a search warrant to “conduct a site survey underneath the Pulaski Skyway,” said Mara Schneider, a spokeswoman for the Detroit field office.

“On October 25th & 26th, FBI personnel from the Newark and Detroit field offices completed the survey and that data is currently being analyzed,” Schneider said in a written statement Friday.