 | Thu, May 26, 2022
FDA chief cites ‘egregiously unsanitary’ conditions at formula plant

Califf said during the hearing that the plant isn’t yet ready to reopen “but they will be in the next several weeks.”

National News

May 26, 2022 - 2:16 PM

Baby formula is offered for sale at a big box store on Jan. 13, 2022, in Chicago. Baby formula has been is short supply in many stores around the country for several months. Photo by (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told Congress on Wednesday that he’s found no evidence of intentional delay or malfeasance within the agency — though it took months to act on a whistleblower report of what he called “egregiously unsanitary” conditions at an infant formula plant in Michigan.

FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, however, did say the agency’s response “was too slow and there were decisions that were suboptimal along the way.” He also told lawmakers there was a “lack of coordination” regarding the whistleblower report the FDA received in October 2021.

Members of Congress have repeatedly criticized the FDA for its slow response to reports of unsanitary conditions at the Abbott Laboratories manufacturing facility in Sturgis, Michigan, where Cronobacter was detected during an inspection earlier this year.

