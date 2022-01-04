FDA clears booster shot for young teens

U.S. regulators cleared Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 booster shot for younger adolescents, widening access to additional doses as parents seek to protect their kids from the omicron wave and school officials try to keep classrooms open.

The Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency-use authorization for people ages 12 to 15 to receive a third dose of the messenger RNA vaccine, which Pfizer developed with BioNTech SE. The agency also reduced the recommended interval between the second and third doses of the vaccine to five months.

Additionally, the FDA said that immune-compromised children age 5 to 11 could receive a third primary-series shot at least 28 days following their initial two-dose immunization.