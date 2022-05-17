 | Thu, May 19, 2022
FDA clears COVID booster shot for healthy kids ages 5-11

Regulators approved a COVID-19 booster shot for older kids, hoping an extra vaccine dose will enhance protection as infections rise.

May 17, 2022 - 3:16 PM

Eleven-year-old Cameron Jensen receives his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic for Bethel School District children at Willamette High School.

U.S. regulators on Tuesday authorized a COVID-19 booster shot for healthy 5- to 11-year-olds, hoping an extra vaccine dose will enhance their protection as infections once again creep upward.

Everyone 12 and older already was supposed to get one booster dose for the best protection against the newest coronavirus variants — and some people, including those 50 and older, can choose a second booster.

The Food and Drug Administration’s authorization now opens a third shot of Pfizer’s vaccine to elementary-age kids, too — at least five months after their last dose.

