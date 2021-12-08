Federal judge blocks enforcement of vaccine mandate

TOPEKA — A federal judge in Georgia issued a temporary injunction Tuesday blocking requirements for employees of federal contractors get vaccinated from COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.

The ruling comes in a lawsuit from a coalition of seven states, including Kansas, that challenged whether President Joe Biden’s executive order for federal employees could be extended to private contractors.

U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, said the executive order “goes far beyond addressing administrative and management issues in order to promote efficiency and economy in procurement and contracting, and instead, in application, works as a regulation of public health,” which exceeds federal authority.