 | Wed, Aug 23, 2023
Feds roll out new student loan plan

The Biden administration created a a new policy that allows a new income-driven repayment plan for those with federal student loans. About 20 million borrowers are expected to benefit.

August 23, 2023 - 3:10 PM

Applying for student loan. Filling up the loan form with calculator, pen, note pad on the desk.

WASHINGTON — Following the Supreme Court’s summer ruling against 40 million federal student loan borrowers who would have qualified for debt relief, the Biden administration crafted a year-long delay in repayments.

The policy, known as an on-ramp, is set to begin next month.

Additionally, hours after the Supreme Court’s decision, the Department of Education unveiled a new repayment plan for those with federal student loans, known as Saving on a Valuable Education, or SAVE.  The new income-driven repayment plan calculates payments based on a borrower’s income and family size and forgives balances after a set number of years.

