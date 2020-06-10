Menu Search Log in

Feds seek $225M fine for robocalls

A pair of insurance telemarketers are facing fine of up to $225 million for spamming people with robocalls. Federal regulators allege the pair sent out over 1 billion calls.

By

National News

June 10, 2020 - 9:47 AM

The U.S. communications regulator on Tuesday proposed a $225 million fine, its largest ever, against two health insurance telemarketers for spamming people with 1 billion robocalls using fake phone numbers.

The Federal Communications Commission said John Spiller and Jakob Mears made the calls through two businesses. State attorneys general of Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas also sued the two men and their companies, Rising Eagle and JSquared Telecom, in federal court in Texas, where both men live, for violating the federal law governing telemarketing, the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

The FCC said the robocalls offered plans from major insurers like Aetna and UnitedHealth with an automated message. If consumers pressed a button for more information, however, they were transferred to a call center that sold plans not connected to those companies. The FCC said the Missouri attorney general sued Rising Eagle’s largest client, Health Advisors of America, for telemarketing violations last year.

Related
May 29, 2020
May 29, 2020
April 27, 2020
March 31, 2020
Trending