Menu Search Log in

‘Fighting for you’: First lady makes her case for Trump vote

Melania Trump portrays her husband as an authentic, uncompromising leader on second night of Republican National Convention.

By

National News

August 26, 2020 - 9:23 AM

U.S. first lady Melania Trump addresses the Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Photo by (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump portrayed her husband as an authentic, uncompromising leader in a Rose Garden address as President Donald Trump turned to family, farmers and the trappings of the presidency to boost his reelection chances on the second night of the scaled-down Republican National Convention.

Mrs. Trump offered a polished portrait of Trump’s presidency Tuesday night that was often at odds with the crises, division and unforgiving actions of his administration.

But it was part of a broader effort to show a more forgiving side of a combative president who will soon face the voters. Beyond the first lady’s remarks, Trump pardoned a reformed felon and oversaw a naturalization ceremony for several immigrants in the midst of the program, though he frequently states his vigorous opposition to more immigration, legal as well as illegal.

Related
August 24, 2020
August 18, 2020
June 5, 2019
February 6, 2019
Trending