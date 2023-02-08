 | Wed, Feb 08, 2023
Menu Search Log in

‘Finish the job,’ Biden demands

President Joe Biden used his State of the Union speech on Tuesday night to exhort Congress to "finish the job" of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation.

By

National News

February 8, 2023 - 1:57 PM

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., applaud. (Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden exhorted Congress Tuesday night to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he delivered a State of the Union address aimed at reassuring a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions.

In his 73-minute speech, Biden sought to portray a nation dramatically improved from the one he took charge of two years ago: from a reeling economy to one prosperous with new jobs; from a crippled, pandemic-weary nation to one that has now reopened, and a democracy that has survived its biggest test since the Civil War.

Related
March 2, 2022
March 2, 2022
March 1, 2022
April 29, 2021
Most Popular