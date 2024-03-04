 | Mon, Mar 04, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Firefighter says rescue was a team effort

A Kentucky firefighter rappelled off a bridge to rescue the driver of a tractor-trailer as it dangled over the Ohio River.

By

National News

March 4, 2024 - 2:03 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky firefighter who rappelled off a bridge to rescue the driver of a tractor-trailer as it dangled precariously over the Ohio River says he played just a small part of the successful rescue.

Louisville firefighter Bryce Carden credited teamwork as he talked about the rescue on Good Morning America on Monday.

“I played a very small piece in a large puzzle,” said Carden, attributing the success to “the guys topside and guys on the bottom who helped make it happen.”

Related
December 10, 2021
November 11, 2019
August 22, 2019
May 8, 2018
Most Popular