Five ways AI promises to transform organ transplants

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to become a valuable tool for transplant to save more patients’ lives. Recent studies have already shown promise in using AI to analyze large sets of data to discover important trends and patterns. In this expert alert, Mayo Clinic transplant experts share how this technology may improve outcomes for patients.

“Physicians once practiced medicine without CT scans and with only limited lab tests. Now, these tools are not only commonplace, but they are also critical to treatment decisions. I predict AI will also become an important decision-making tool for physicians,” says Mark Stegall, M.D., a Mayo Clinic transplant surgeon and researcher.

Here are five ways AI promises to improve transplant outcomes.